Man shot, killed on Albuquerque's far West Side

Jamesha Begay
Updated: August 08, 2021 04:25 PM
Created: August 08, 2021 10:45 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a deadly shooting overnight.
Police said officers were called to the scene near Aerospace Parkway and the Shooting Range Access Road around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, officers began life-saving efforts but the male victim did not survive his injuries.
Police said several witnesses are being interviewed by detectives.
This is the 79th homicide this year, by KOB 4's count.
Police have not released any additional information at this time.
