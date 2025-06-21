Mom speaks out after baby dies in CYFD custody, case being investigated as child abuse

A baby taken to the hospital Monday, in a case police are investigating as child abuse, has died.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A baby taken to the hospital Monday, in a case police are investigating as child abuse, has died.

Her mom, Nancy Magana, didn’t get much of a chance to know her daughter, Skylar. The 10-month-old girl was in Children, Youth & Families Department custody and living with a foster family.

“I don’t think I can cry anymore,” Magana said. “I don’t know what to feel. I’m angry, I’m hurt, I’m upset.”

Magana hadn’t seen Skylar since September 2024, until she got a call from CYFD this week.

“Told me that she was in critical condition and if I could please meet a caseworker at the hospital, and I didn’t think it was as serious as it is at all,” she said.

When she got there, she said her baby was brain dead and breathing on a ventilator. She said, according to the caseworker, Skylar was found with no pulse. Police investigated the case as child abuse at a home on Krim Drive in northeast Albuquerque Monday.

Magana said she lost custody of Skylar shortly after her birth in August 2024. She struggles with addiction, and the baby was exposed to methamphetamine during the pregnancy.

Even after her baby was born, Magana said it was tough to get sober, but she was ready to try again. After living in her car, she recently started staying at a friend’s house.

“She told me I can stay there, and she would help me get my daughter back if I needed to get clean. She would help me, she would support me, and this was not even days before I got the call she was in the hospital,” said Magana.

Now she doesn’t have the chance to get her daughter back.

“They took her out of my custody and told me I wasn’t a fit parent and yet if she were in my care this wouldn’t have happened,” she said.

Nobody has been charged in the case and because it’s still an active investigation, police are not sharing what caused the baby’s injuries.

CYFD’s Director of Public Affairs, Jennifer Webber, sent us the following statement about the incident:

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of this innocent child. Due to the ongoing investigation, there is limited information we can share about this case. However, in general, when a child enters state custody, especially in cases involving substance exposure at birth, CYFD’s goal is to ensure the safety of the child. If appropriate, CYFD works toward reunification with the biological family when it is safe. This includes making efforts to maintain contact and communication with parents and providing opportunities for visitation and updates on the child’s well-being unless there are court-ordered limitations or safety concerns that prevent this. CYFD, attorneys, and the Court monitor the progress and compliance of parents during this time.

In accordance with federal requirements, Resource/Foster Parents go through a process including a background check, investigative home study, and a thorough assessment of family dynamics through interviews, home visits, inspections and through training program participation.

CYFD is unable to disclose whether other children were in the home, however, when an investigation of a foster family occurs, children in the home are removed while safety in the home is assessed.

We are deeply committed to understanding what happened in this case and to ensuring accountability and transparency. If there were any failures in process or communication, they will be addressed.”

The family is now trying to raise money for a funeral for baby Skylar. Click here to donate.