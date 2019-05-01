Morning Shift Salute: Colinas Del Norte Elementary
May 01, 2019 06:40 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve visits the team over at Colinas Del Norte Elementary to hand out hot Blake's Lotaburger breakfast burritos and coffee.
Steve caught up with the nominee, Daniel, who keeps the school updated on what's happening in the weather department every day, something Steve knows all about.
If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute...
