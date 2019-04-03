Morning Shift Salute: Red Shovel Landscaping | KOB 4
Morning Shift Salute: Red Shovel Landscaping

Joshua Panas
April 03, 2019 07:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve visited the team over at Red Shovel Landscaping in Albuquerque and handed out some hot Blake's Lotaburger burritos and coffee.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: April 03, 2019 07:01 AM
Created: April 03, 2019 06:07 AM

