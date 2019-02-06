Morning Shift Salute: TempurPedic Sealy | KOB 4
Morning Shift Salute: TempurPedic Sealy

Marian Camacho
February 06, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve donned his Golden Girls pajamas and a pink robe. Why? Because the group he surprised was the hard-working crew at the TempurPedic Sealy facility, which is the largest of its kind in the entire world.

He handed out hot Blake's burritos and coffee while even trying to take in a nap on one of the mattresses.

Watch the full video for more.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute...  Click here to fill out the nomination form.

