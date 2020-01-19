Mother left with questions after son's death | KOB 4
Mother left with questions after son's death

Brittany Costello
Created: January 19, 2020 10:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Albuquerque mother is left with grief and so many questions after her teenage son's mysterious death four months ago.

Daniel Valles, 17, was discovered in a northwest Albuquerque apartment on Sept. 9, 2019 with a gunshot wound to the head.

His mom, Jennie Valles, said he had been at a friend’s apartment. But over the last few months she said she's heard little to nothing about what actually happened.

“He said 'Mommy I love you, I’ll see you tomorrow,’” Valles said those were the last words her son had said to her.

Just speaking his name reminders her of those terrifying moments she got the call, that her son was dead.

“I fell. I was shaking. I went into a panic and I started yelling for my mom,” she said. “I went into convulsions. I freaked out. He was my best friend.”

It's been months since she had to bury him and she still doesn't know why.

APD said when they responded to the apartment there were three other people inside. Valles was discovered in an upstairs bedroom where witnesses said he was with a friend just before the shooting.

“I don’t want it to just be brushed under the carpet and let go,” said Valles.

KOB 4 reached out to APD Sunday. A spokesperson said the Office of the Medical Examiner ruled the shooting as a suicide.

The Homicide unit categorized it as accidental, as it appeared he shot himself. But it is still under review at the District Attorney’s Office.


