MWC: Backcourt call in UNM-Utah State game was incorrect

The Mountain West said the call was a judgement call, which was not reviewable.

The turnover led to Utah State's 3-point shot with 1.8 seconds left, giving the Aggies the 68-66 win.

Read the full statement below:

After postgame video review, the Mountain West has determined the whistle for a backcourt violation in the final minute of the Utah State at New Mexico men’s basketball game was incorrect. Inasmuch as the situation involved a judgment call, it was not reviewable via the instant replay monitor in accordance with NCAA Playing Rule 11-1.4. The matter will be addressed via the Conference’s internal officiating evaluation procedures.