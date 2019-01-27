MWC: Backcourt call in UNM-Utah State game was incorrect
January 27, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Mountain West Conference realeased a statment admitting that referees made a bad call during the UNM-Utah State game.
With about thirty seconds left in the game and the Lobos leading by one point, Anthony Mathis was called for a backcourt violation.
However, Mathis had not crossed the the halcourt line.
The Mountain West said the call was a judgement call, which was not reviewable.
The turnover led to Utah State's 3-point shot with 1.8 seconds left, giving the Aggies the 68-66 win.
Read the full statement below:
After postgame video review, the Mountain West has determined the whistle for a backcourt violation in the final minute of the Utah State at New Mexico men’s basketball game was incorrect. Inasmuch as the situation involved a judgment call, it was not reviewable via the instant replay monitor in accordance with NCAA Playing Rule 11-1.4. The matter will be addressed via the Conference’s internal officiating evaluation procedures.
