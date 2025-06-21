Bosque fire in Los Lunas forces evacuations, multiple homes in flames

LOS LUNAS, N.M. – A bosque fire is forcing evacuations in Los Lunas.

The fire is located south of the Los Lunas bridge and on the west side of the river. The Valencia County Fire Department says it is 0% contained.

People in the area of Carson Park are being told to evacuate to the Daniel Fernandez Rec Center.

Fire crews say the fire has already destroyed multiple homes. Crews are conducting triage operations, moving on to defend homes which can be defended while leaving others to their fate.

Fire crews have divided into two teams, one focusing on defending homes while another focuses on trying to contain the fire.

The Valencia County Fire Department says four firefighters are in the hospital after sustaining injuries in the fire.