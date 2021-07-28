New Mexico Gas Co. will resume normal billing practices August 12 | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 11, 2021 05:52 PM
Created: July 28, 2021 08:02 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. New Mexico Gas Company is returning to normal billing practices, including disconnection of service for customers with past due amounts, on August 12.

Help is available, and delinquent customers are urged to contact NMGC immediately for information on payment assistance programs or to make payment arrangements.

“We’d prefer not to disconnect any customers. That’s always a last resort,” NMGC President Ryan Shell said. “We want to help. We’re here to work with customers who have fallen behind. For customers who need assistance, please don’t wait until August 12, when the transition period ends and disconnections resume. Customers in need should call us or come see us right away.”

To get help or make payment arrangements, customers can:

  • Call 1-888-664-2726.
  • Visit any of the 22 statewide payment centers.
  •  Go to nmgco.com/assistance to learn more.


