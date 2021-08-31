New Mexico man details COVID-19 experiences on TikTok to fight misinformation

Medina and his mother were each hospitalized and Medina was airlifted to Presbyterian Hospital. After five days in the hospital, he was intubated after his lungs started to give out.

Medina spent six weeks in a coma. During that time, his mother died.

"Around February 4 is when she passed away and I was in my coma when she passed away," Medina recalled. "So I never got to say goodbye and I was actually never told until April that she passed away just because of my condition. My daughter decided not to tell me and agreed with the doctors because they believe I would've given up fighting for myself."

Medina's daughter and his doctors agreed to not tell him because they believed he would give up fighting for himself if he found out. However, he pushed on and was discharged from the hospital, to rehab, in May.

"The biggest symptoms of all is you're in nonstop pain," Medina grimaced. "There would be a couple times in rehab where I could walk maybe a minute or a minute-and-a-half and it felt like I walked on pure rocks with all my bones and my joints, plus my headaches."

Even seven months after being hospitalized, Medina, 36, still requires an oxygen tank that he may need for the rest of his life.

"It's made my body shut down," Medina said. "It's like you put a 200-lb. person on top of me and I'm drowning, pretty much."

After going through the hardships caused by COVID-19, Medina has questions for doubters who have not had his same experiences.

"What happened to protect my neighbor? What happened to protect the children?" Medina questioned. "I tell everyone that and that you don't want this virus."

Medina is continuing to recover and his daughter is hoping to go to nursing school after watching doctors and nurses care for her father.