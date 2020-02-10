New Mexico scientists' new development could lead to the growth of a human heart | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico scientists' new development could lead to the growth of a human heart

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 10, 2020 07:19 PM
Created: February 10, 2020 07:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Scientists at Los Alamos National Labs developed the first full 3D structure of a heart RNA molecule.

Karissa Sanbonmatsu is a structural biologist with LANL.

Advertisement

"Over 90 percent of the human genome codes for these molecules so they're extremely important,"Sanbonmatsu said.

Sanbonmatsu said RNA is like a cousin to DNA, and is often called the "dark matter of the genome," because scientists do not really know what they do or even look like. 

This new structure can help determine how the molecules work and what they are made of.

"You can learn a lot about what kinds of drugs bind that molecule and often you can solve the entire mechanism just by getting a detailed 3D image," she said.

An RNA molecules are kind of like light switches for genes. 

"These RNA's are critical for these on-off decisions, and when they malfunction, very bad things can happen this can lead to birth defects, to autism, to some cases even cancer," Sanbonmatsu said.

The molecule Los Alamos scientists are looking at is called "Braveheart," because it converts stem cells into heart cells. The more scientists learn about this molecule, the more they can make new developments in regenerative medicine. 

"This would be really useful for people with heart conditions due to cardiovascular disease or aging," Sanbonmatsu said.

The ultimate goal is to be able to grow a heart.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Business owners offer to help couples after popular wedding venue closes
Business owners offer to help couples after popular wedding venue closes
Amber Alert issued for two-week-old baby from Espanola
Amber Alert issued for two-week-old baby from Espanola
Couples out thousands of dollars after popular wedding venue abruptly closes
Couples out thousands of dollars after popular wedding venue abruptly closes
Rain, snow expected early this week over New Mexico, Arizona
Rain, snow expected early this week over New Mexico, Arizona
APD says new response team is starting to make an impact on crime
APD says new response team is starting to make an impact on crime
Advertisement


Opportunity Scholarship gets green light in first committee
Opportunity Scholarship gets green light in first committee
CABQ: Improvements to 311 include shorter wait times
CABQ: Improvements to 311 include shorter wait times
Lawmakers optimistic about governor-backed public safety package
Lawmakers optimistic about governor-backed public safety package
Report: NM county settles case with student who was tased by deputy
Report: NM county settles case with student who was tased by deputy
New Mexico scientists' new development could lead to the growth of a human heart
New Mexico scientists' new development could lead to the growth of a human heart