New Mexico United to face Dallas FC in 4th round of U.S. Open Cup
Joshua Panas
June 13, 2019 09:12 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico United learned they will take on another MLS team in the U.S. Open Cup.
United has been paired up against FC Dallas.
According to the Dallas Morning News, the game will take place on either June 18 or June 19 in Dallas.
United earned a spot in the final 16 after upsetting the Colorado Rapids Wednesday night.
FC Dallas beat OKC Energy in the previous round.
