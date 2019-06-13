New Mexico United to face Dallas FC in 4th round of U.S. Open Cup | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico United to face Dallas FC in 4th round of U.S. Open Cup

New Mexico United to face Dallas FC in 4th round of U.S. Open Cup

Joshua Panas
June 13, 2019 09:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico United learned they will take on another MLS team in the U.S. Open Cup.

Advertisement

United has been paired up against FC Dallas.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the game will take place on either June 18 or June 19 in Dallas.

United earned a spot in the final 16 after upsetting the Colorado Rapids Wednesday night.

FC Dallas beat OKC Energy in the previous round.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: June 13, 2019 09:12 AM
Created: June 13, 2019 08:57 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Security guard shot, killed suspect at Albertsons
APD: Security guard shot, killed suspect at Albertsons
City of Albuquerque reaches $3.75 million settlement with family of man shot by APD officers
City of Albuquerque reaches $3.75 million settlement with family of man shot by APD officers
Parents, players get heated at 7-on-7 football game
Parents, players get heated at 7-on-7 football game
Neighbors on edge as another crash narrowly misses a house
Neighbors on edge as another crash narrowly misses a house
Suspect arrested after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound
Suspect arrested after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound
Advertisement




APD: Security guard shot, killed suspect at Albertsons
APD: Security guard shot, killed suspect at Albertsons
Mom of New Mexico high school student hit with stun gun sues
Mom of New Mexico high school student hit with stun gun sues
New Mexico offers shelter, but dorms stay vacant
New Mexico offers shelter, but dorms stay vacant
City of Albuquerque reaches $3.75 million settlement with family of man shot by APD officers
City of Albuquerque reaches $3.75 million settlement with family of man shot by APD officers
Parents, players get heated at 7-on-7 football game
Parents, players get heated at 7-on-7 football game