New product helps protect against germs on shopping carts | KOB 4
New product helps protect against germs on shopping carts

Colton Shone
Updated: November 10, 2020 05:20 PM
Created: November 10, 2020 04:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman has created a new tool to protect shoppers from germs on carts at stores.

Andi Barness, CEO of Cart Safe, invented the "Cart Condom."

The plastic product lines a shopping cart. 

"Cart Safe was invented for me out of necessity when COVID hit back in March," Barness said. "There was not anything to protect the shopping cart when I went grocery shopping."

Barness said she patented the product in August, and sales are increasing.

She added that her company is working on creating washable bags that can be used on shopping cars. They are also creating a bag that can be used on hand-held shopping baskets.
 


