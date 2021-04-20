New website helps guide progress of recreational marijuana sales in New Mexico

First, the state has to create a Cannabis Regulatory Advisory Committee prior to Sept. 1.

It started taking applications yesterday.

"This is basically a group of about 15 or more people that will help inform how we regulate this industry," said state Rep. Andrea Romero, who was a co-sponsor of the recreational marijuana bill. "So everyone from law enforcement across the board to those who might be experts in water use in growing etc. They're invited to apply to become part of this committee”

The Cannabis Control Division also has to start issuing licenses no later than January 1, 2022, and create education and training programs.

"There's security components, there's different water components, there's certain parameters that need to be met in order to be verifiably allowed into this industry," said Romero.

People who want to become a part of the new recreational marijuana industry can sign up for updates about how to and when to apply for a license.

"The website is really the vehicle for any sort of interest in the industry," Romero said.