NM Lottery: Nov. 7

Justine Lopez
Created: November 08, 2020 10:23 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
07-08-27-31-41, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 4
(seven, eight, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-one; Star Ball: one; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
Pick 3 Day
9-2-4
(nine, two, four)
Pick 3 Evening
3-1-2
(three, one, two)
Pick 4 Day
5-8-0-5
(five, eight, zero, five)
Pick 4 Evening
6-8-0-2
(six, eight, zero, two)
Powerball
14-16-37-48-58, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, sixteen, thirty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
Roadrunner Cash
08-10-18-26-30
(eight, ten, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $86,000
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)