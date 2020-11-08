NM Lottery: Nov. 7 | KOB 4
NM Lottery: Nov. 7

Justine Lopez
Created: November 08, 2020 10:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto America

07-08-27-31-41, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 4

(seven, eight, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-one; Star Ball: one; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $152 million

Pick 3 Day

9-2-4

(nine, two, four)

Pick 3 Evening

3-1-2

(three, one, two)

Pick 4 Day

5-8-0-5

(five, eight, zero, five)

Pick 4 Evening

6-8-0-2

(six, eight, zero, two)

Powerball

14-16-37-48-58, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, sixteen, thirty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $149 million

Roadrunner Cash

08-10-18-26-30

(eight, ten, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $86,000


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

