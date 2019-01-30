Vegetable oil vandals delay classes at New Mexico school | KOB 4
Vegetable oil vandals delay classes at New Mexico school

January 30, 2019 07:52 AM

EUNICE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico high school was forced to delay classes after authorities say vandals poured vegetable oil throughout the hallways.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the oil was poured at Eunice High School in the small city of Eunice late Sunday and forced janitors to clean up the mess Monday morning.

Principal Tracy Davis says surveillance cameras captured six people wearing black clothing with hoodies and gloves pouring the vegetable oil on floors. Davis says they got into the school through an unlocked classroom window.

Officials alerted parents and students via social media that classes were delayed until the oil was cleaned up.

No arrests have been made.

Eunice is in southeastern New Mexico near the state line with Texas.

Updated: January 30, 2019 07:52 AM
Created: January 30, 2019 07:28 AM

