One lucky vaccine sweepstakes winner plans to donate money

“We sat out on our deck with a glass of wine and a clipboard and we started writing down ways that we can pay it forward,” she said.

In the Albuquerque metro area, people had a 1 in 276,405 chance in the first drawing. In the southeast part of the state, it was 1 in 30,302.

Tobkin said she got in the vaccine in January and she never imagined winning.

“Oh, heavens no. I was just glad to get the vaccine. To me that was hitting the lottery,” said Tobkin.

The odds of winning these vaccine sweepstakes are way better than the normal lottery.

In the Mega Millions lottery, for example, players are already at a 1 in a million chance for just a $10,000 prize.

According to the New Mexico Lottery's website Using some math, the chances of winning a $250,000 prize would be in the ball-park of about a 1 in 3 million.