Pay it 4ward: Acts of Kindness Hotline

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 01, 2021 10:44 AM
Created: November 30, 2021 03:31 PM

Share some good with us, New Mexico!

KOB 4 is teaming up with our Pay it 4ward sponsors at The Jennifer Riordan Foundation to log 1 Million Acts of Kindness before the end of this month, but we need YOUR help to make it happen.

How YOU can help!

Call our Pay it 4ward Acts of Kindness Hotline:

  • Wednesday, Dec. 1
  • 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Number will be announced on-air on KOB 4 at 5 p.m.
  • Tell us about an Act of Kindness! It can be something that’s happened to you, something you’ve done yourself or something good you’ve seen happen in our community!

Chance to win! The Jennifer Riordan Foundation will enter each caller into a raffle to win a 4 pack of tickets to the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 18 where the final number of Acts of Kindness will be announced.

Click HERE for official rules.

Click HERE to find out more about the Jennifer Riordan Foundation.


