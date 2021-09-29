Police: UFC star Jon Jones dented police SUV with his head | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Updated: September 29, 2021 03:38 PM
Created: September 29, 2021 01:54 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say former UFC champion Jon Jones dented a patrol vehicle with his head during his arrest last week on a domestic battery charge for allegedly grabbing his fiancée by her hair.

An arrest report made public Tuesday said Jones’ fiancée left their room at Caesars Palace with the couple’s three children.

Police said she had apparent blood on her clothing when officers interviewed her about the pre-dawn altercation last Friday.

The report says Jones “became irate” when he was stopped by officers outside the hotel and smashed his head on the police SUV, leaving a medium dent and chipped paint.

Jones is free on bail pending an Oct. 26 court date.


