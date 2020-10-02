President Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19 | KOB 4
President Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

President Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

Joshua Panas
Updated: October 01, 2020 11:19 PM
Created: October 01, 2020 11:09 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C.- President Trump announced on Twitter later Thursday night that he and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19.

The president said he and First Lady Melania Trump will begin the quarantine and recovery process.

The president's doctor said, as of Thursday night, Trump is feeling well. The president is expected to work from his residence at the White House. 

The president's announcement followed the revelation that his top aide, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the coronavirus. She reportedly began feeling symptoms after a rally in Minnesota Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 for updates.


