Production set to begin on two new NM-set shows

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 28, 2021 01:35 PM
NEW MEXICO – Two new shows will soon begin production in the state.
"Santa Fe Foods," a six-episode docuseries highlighting Santa Fe's best restaurants, will begin production this month. Forty New Mexican cast and crew members will brought on for the production.
"Nobody's Hero" is expected to employ 60 New Mexicans for the game show. Show contestants work their way up a money ladder by answering questions correctly or by convincing other contestants that they are right.
