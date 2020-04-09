Rescue crews dealing with more calls as people hike during stay-at-home order

Brittany Costello
Updated: April 09, 2020 07:06 PM
Created: April 09, 2020 04:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Fire Department has seen an uptick in calls for rescues in the Foothills.
"We're just finding a lot more people out in the wilderness area, to include the Sandia Mountains on our most popular trails; La Luz Trail, Pedro Elisha Trail," said Lt. David Lujan. "Typically, we never see these types of numbers this time of year."
Lujan said the uptick in rescue is likely because New Mexicans are trying to stay active as they are being told to social distance.
"What we find is when people go out and utilize these trails, accidents do happen," Lujan said. "Maybe they misstep, maybe they're not wearing the proper footing for having the proper attire."
Rescue crews are taking safety precautions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. That includes a consolidated response.
Lujan asks that people be prepared if they plan to go on a hike. He said they should pack plenty of water and food, hike with a partner, and wear proper attire.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company