RRPD searches for person of interest after teen was carjacked | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
August 19, 2019 12:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Rio Rancho Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection to a violent carjacking

14-year-old Isaiah Sanchez went to charge his phone in his father's truck while he and his family were attending a barbecue in Rio Rancho. 

"Some guy came and put his dog in the back of the truck and told me to drive," Isaiah said. 

Isaiah drove for about three miles before the man ordered him to get out of the vehicle and began punching him. Isaiah later woke up on a driveway, screaming for help. 

 Police have recovered the stolen truck. If anyone has information about the person of interest, call detectives at (505) 891-5930.

