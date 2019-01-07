Settlement nets $1.8M of debt relief for New Mexico students | KOB 4
Advertisement

Settlement nets $1.8M of debt relief for New Mexico students

Settlement nets $1.8M of debt relief for New Mexico students

The Associated Press
January 07, 2019 12:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A settlement will provide $1.8 million in debt relief for New Mexico students who were enrolled in certain for-profit schools and online courses.

Advertisement

Attorney General Hector Balderas says more than 700 students in New Mexico are eligible for relief under a multistate settlement with Illinois-based Career Education Corp.

Nationally, the settlement includes the CEC's agreement to reform its recruiting and enrollment practices and to forgo collecting about $493.7 million in debts owed by 179,529 students.

The company also has agreed to pay $5 million to the states. New Mexico will receive about $75,000.

State attorneys general alleged that CEC engaged in unfair and deceptive practices, including misleading prospective students about actual costs, the transferability of credits, accreditation, program offerings and accurate job placement rates.
    

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: January 07, 2019 12:30 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Jessica Kelley enters into plea deal, avoids trial in Victoria Martens case
Jessica Kelley enters into plea deal, avoids trial in Victoria Martens case
Woman found beaten at Albuquerque motel, pedestrian killed within minutes of each other
Woman found beaten at Albuquerque motel, pedestrian killed within minutes of each other
15-year-old accused of killing cousin, leaving girl's body in SW Albuquerque arroyo
15-year-old accused of killing cousin, leaving girl's body in SW Albuquerque arroyo
Govt. shutdown could impact SNAP benefits
Govt. shutdown could impact SNAP benefits
Group highlights problem of missing and murdered Native people
Group highlights problem of missing and murdered Native people
Advertisement




Jessica Kelley enters into plea deal, avoids trial in Victoria Martens case
Jessica Kelley enters into plea deal, avoids trial in Victoria Martens case
Herrell completes ballot review, claims she never contested election
Herrell completes ballot review, claims she never contested election
Governor names new CYFD leader, among others
Governor names new CYFD leader, among others
'I'm Me, Not Meat': PETA places billboard at site of crash that killed cows
'I'm Me, Not Meat': PETA places billboard at site of crash that killed cows
Group highlights problem of missing and murdered Native people
Group highlights problem of missing and murdered Native people