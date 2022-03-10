Steve Stucker: Winter storm set for Thursday impact to northern New Mexico

KOB 4
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A winter storm is rolling into northern New Mexico for Thursday and already winter storm advisories and warnings have been posted.
Winter storm advisories have been posted for areas north of the I-40 corridor and warnings have been posted for the Taos and Raton areas in higher elevations.
A wide range of snow is expected to hit, as some areas may see 1-5 inches while other areas may see as much as 2 feet of snow.
