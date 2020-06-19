Successful entrepreneur offers perspective for struggling business owners

"The greatest reality is -- tough times lead to some of the best ideas, and I do believe right now there's a restaurant owner watching this that his or her business will be better in two years than it was six months ago because they're going to innovate and come up with new ideas and actually do delivery and not take for granted that people aren't just going to roll up to the restaurant," Vaynerhcuk said.

In New Mexico, hundreds of businesses had to close their doors forever because of the virus.

Vaynerchuck encourages business owners to keep trying.

"The reality is nobody is going to cry for you," he said. "We're fortunate to be alive, and we need to take advantage of that. I remind them that the Vietnam War happened, WWII happened, the black plague happened, 9/11 happened, things happen. Unfortunately so, I don't think this is a time for tears, it's a time for focus so of course it's unfortunate, but we've all been affected in different ways. And if your biggest issue right now is your business is not as good as it used to be, then think about all the people who lost their mother or their father or child to this disease. Put that into perspective, then get to work."

Vaynerhcuk said people who were forced out of the workforce due to the pandemic have tremendous opportunities to find work.

"People are getting jobs right now by using LinkedIn the way Facebook was used five years ago. So don't dwell. Don't worry about finding a recruiter or begging. Go and write articles and make videos -- whatever comes more naturally to you -- about what you know about your craft," he said.

Vaynerhcuk said people should be grateful and look forward to the future.

"I'm desperate for people's perspective to change-- to make their lives more simple, to spend money on things that matter, not just accumulate things for insecurities," he sadid. "And I'm hopeful that people get smarter about their business and get more grateful about their life."