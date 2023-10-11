23andMe DNA data leak | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Customers submit DNA samples to 23andMe to find out where their family came from, who they’re related to, and what illnesses they’re susceptible to because of genetics.

Now, that information may be for sale on the dark web.

23andMe confirmed a breach of profile information, including usernames, passwords, gender, photos, relatives in common and the percentage of DNA you share with them.

“It’s terrifying and it’s one of those things that, This is so new I can’t even fathom right now what the implications are of that, I just now that if I was part of that compromise, I’d be freaking out right now,” said Boyd Clewis, a cybersecurity expert. “Think of how many password reset questions they have. What’s your grandmother’s name? What street did you grow up on? That information is revealed in those profiles.”

23andMe customers submit saliva samples. Then, they go to the labs where technicians match it with other DNA from around the world.

You can also share it with GED Match, which can match DNA with people who haven’t submitted samples themselves.

It’s how police caught the Golden State Killer. They linked his DNA from other relatives to the crime scene 32 years earlier.

Is it possible that your DNA information is at risk because someone in your family tree spit in a tube?

It shows all of my family is connected to me because it is ingrained in that profile. Now, it is very likely that, not only do they have that person’s DNA information, but also relatives.

it isn’t enough just to change the 23andMe password but for any accounts that use the same password. Clewis said 23andMe customers should sign up for credit monitoring ASAP.

23andMe officials told us they will continue to investigate. They’re working with forensic experts and federal law enforcement.

If someone accessed your information without your permission, 23andMe will notify you.

