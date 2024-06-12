A magnitude 4.8 earthquake in southwestern South Korea causes broken windows and other minor damage

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake broke windows and caused other minor damage in a fishing community in southwestern South Korea on Wednesday, but no injuries have been reported.

The earthquake, which had an estimated depth of 8 kilometers (5 miles), was the strongest detected in South Korea this year.

Jo Hae-jin, an official at the North Joella province fire department, said officials received nearly 80 calls from residents who felt the shaking.

She said officials so far confirmed three minor cases of property damage in Buan, including a fractured wall at a warehouse, a broken window and broken wall tile at two homes.

South Korea’s weather agency said people would have felt the shaking in the southwestern region of North Jeolla province.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo, the country’s No. 2 official behind President Yoon Suk Yeol, instructed officials to guard against the possibility of aftershocks and prepare for safely evacuating residents and protecting key infrastructure such as power plants and transportation networks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.