Airport charging stations | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The FCC and the FBI are warning travelers against using free charging stations at airports.

It’s all because of a new threat called “juice jacking” that could install dangerous malware on your phone.

Travel through any airport, and you’ll see them. Free charging stations in the hallways and beneath the seats. Plug in and recharge, no cost. But now there’s a strong warning from the federal government about using them.

The concern? Criminals could potentially rig those USB ports to steal your personal information or install malware on your phone while it charges.

Is it possible? Technically, yes. USB cables don’t just charge your phone, they also transfer data. That’s how you download photos or music when you plug into a computer. But the odds of someone rigging a port at an airport? Very slim. In fact, there’s never been a single-confirmed case of what’s called “juice jacking.”

Here’s why: Modern smartphones have built-in security that helps prevent it. If you plug into a new device like a computer or kiosk, you’ll get a pop-up asking if you trust it. If you ever see that message on a public or unfamiliar device, always tap “Don’t Trust.”

You can buy USB cables that charge only, no data transfer, for about $15. Or use your own charging block and plug directly into a standard power outlet, which is what the TSA recommends. That’s riskier than the charging stations because someone could steal the phone, or you accidentally leave it behind.

Better yet, bring your own portable charger when you travel. Just remember: don’t pack it in your checked luggage or leave it in the overhead bin. The biggest risk at airport? Connecting to what you think is the safe public Wi-Fi network. Connect to the wrong one, and someone could load malware on your computer. Only use your data network when in a public place.

So “juice jacking” is more myth than anything else. Save your worries for the things that do often happen.