Allergies | What the Tech? Apps of the Day

Weather apps can tell you which allergens are high on a particular day, but that isn't a lot of help if you don't know what you're allergic to.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The blooming flowers are beautiful right now, but they can also be a nightmare if you suffer from allergies. Luckily, there are some smartphone apps that can help you decide when it’s safe to go outside.

Two smartphone apps are highly rated by allergy sufferers: Zyrtec’s Allergycasts, and Allergy Plus by Pollen.com.

Both do the same thing. Each day they give you an allergy forecast and maps show the severity and what’s producing pollen. If you’re planning some yard work or being outside, you’ll see if there are better days for outdoor activities.

In both the Zyrtec and Allergy Plus apps, you can log symptoms to help figure out which allergens affect you the most. In time, you should be able to see if it’s tree pollen, ragweed, grass, or something more specific. You can also get forecasts and alerts for cities you’re traveling to.

Allergy Plus and Zyrtec’s apps are free, but you might see some ads without a premium subscription. There’s a lot more in the Allergy Plus app.

While the free versions will be fine for most people, those who suffer from severe allergies year-round, it might be worth the upgrade.

Both apps are excellent at what they do, and offer relief by suggesting when it’s OK to go outdoors, and when you’re better off staying inside.