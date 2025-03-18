Amazon Alexa privacy concerns | What the Tech?

Amazon says it will automatically send recordings to its secure servers and there will be no option to 'opt-out' starting March 28.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you use an Amazon Echo device, otherwise known as “Alexa,” it’s always listening.

Now, some of what it hears will be saved to Amazon servers.

Amazon is working to add generative AI to Echo devices, making them more helpful. Namely, the ability to determine who’s speaking.

To do that, the Echo needs to save clips it records. Amazon says it will automatically send the recordings to its secure servers and there will be no option to ‘opt-out’ starting March 28.

You can browse a library of your conversations by opening the app on your phone, and tapping

“Privacy”. You’ll probably hear clips from the TV when an actor says something similar to her name. In normal conversations, some recordings where nothing being said remotely sounds like

the wake word.

It also records when it hears something that sounds like breaking glass or a smoke alarm. This one in the kitchen captured 10 seconds of audio every time the microwave beeped.

You can delete all of those recordings from the device, but after March 28, they’ll all be automatically uploaded to Amazon’s servers to help train the new Alexa+.

If you listen to your history, you’ll hear me saying it in this story. The good news is, she’ll be smarter and more helpful than just playing music and setting timers.

