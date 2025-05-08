App store changes | What the Tech?

If you've ever bought a subscription or e-book on your iPhone, Apple took a cut, sometimes as much as 30%.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you’ve ever bought a subscription or e-book on your iPhone, Apple took a cut, sometimes as much as 30%. A new court ruling just changed that, and it’s good news for Kindle readers and fans of a popular video game.

For years, anytime you made a purchase inside an iPhone or iPad app—like a Spotify subscription, Kindle book, or gaming upgrade – Apple got a share. Up to 30%, and more recently, 27%.

But Apple also banned apps from telling users they could pay somewhere else, often for less. You had one option: buy it in the app, or go search for it online.

A perfect example is Kindle. You couldn’t buy books in the app. You had to exit, open a browser, and find it on Amazon. Now, that’s changing. A federal court ruled Apple can’t block developers from linking to outside payments.

Amazon already added a “Get Book” button that takes you to the download page at Amazon.com. Spotify is adding options to support creators directly. And Fortnite, which left the App Store in 2020, is flying back to the App Store in the coming days.

You might see lower prices and easier payment options. But Apple could lose billions in revenue. The company is appealing, and the judge is reviewing whether it broke the law by ignoring a 2021 ruling.

If nothing’s changed in your app yet, check for updates and watch for new features.