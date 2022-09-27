Apple-Apps-Top-10
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
3. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
9. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj
10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Widgetable: Lock Screen Widget, Widgetable,Inc.
2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
4. BeReal. Your friends for real., BeReal
5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
8. Google, Google LLC
9. Top Widgets-万能小组件, Chengdu Guluoying Technology Co., Ltd.
10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames
8. forScore, forScore, LLC
9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
10. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
3. Disney+, Disney
4. Google Chrome, Google LLC
5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
6. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC
7. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
8. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
9. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games
10. Survivor!.io, HABBY
