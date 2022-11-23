Apple-Apps-Top-10
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj
9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu
2. Gas, Find Your Crush
3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
4. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
8. Google, Google LLC
9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames
7. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames
9. Nomad Sculpt, Hexanomad
10. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
4. Disney+, Disney
5. Google Chrome, Google LLC
6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
7. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC
8. YouTube Kids, Google LLC
9. Merge Alphabet: Lord Run, Tee Studio
10. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC
