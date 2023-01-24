Apple-Apps-Top-10
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
3. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
4. HotSchedules
5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
9. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
6. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd
7. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc
9. Google, Google LLC
10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames
6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames
8. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe
9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
10. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
4. Google Chrome, Google LLC
5. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
7. Disney+, Disney
8. Draw Action!, KAYAC Inc.
9. Toca Life World: Build a Story, Toca Boca AB
10. Gardenscapes, Playrix
