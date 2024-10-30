Apple Intelligence | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Apple Intelligence is a feature that many users have been waiting for but what is it and what can it do?

Apple Intelligence brings big improvements to most everything on an iPhone, iPad, and Mac computer. It’s in photos, messages, email, and even the phone.

At last, you can record a phone call on your iPhone.

If you’re talking to someone and would normally take notes, just hit the record button. The person you’re talking to will get a notification that they’re being recorded.

Not only will you have the call recorded for later, it’s transcribed and saved in the Notes app where you can read along in real time and even jump to a highlight.

In Mail, Apple Intelligence puts priority emails at the top. And rather than needing to read the whole thing, there’s a summarize button to get a couple of sentences of what it’s about.

Siri gets an update. The phone lights up around the edges. Siri sounds more like a real person.

You don’t have to fully ask follow-up questions but can converse with Siri, even interrupting to change the question.

There are new writing tools in mail, messages, and notes. Select the text and Apple Intelligence can proofread it, or rewrite it as more friendly, or professional.

Or, enter some information for a party or event. Time, date, address, and theme. Apple Intelligence will create an invitation you can text or email. All in the notes app.

And that’s just a start.

