Movies US charts: 1. The Whale 2. Cocaine Bear 3. A Man Called Otto 4. Everything Everywhere All At Once 5. The Ritual Killer 6. The Fabelmans 7. Women Talking 8. Only the Brave 9. Missing (2023) 10. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.