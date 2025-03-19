Are DVDs on the verge of a comeback? | What the Tech?

Here are some of the upsides to DVDs vs. streaming.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Most people use streaming services, like Netflix and Prime Video, but are DVDs on the verge of a comeback?

Nothing’s easier than pointing a remote and streaming something on Netflix. Many collectors are reaching for discs for several reasons.

DVDs offer superior quality. Well, not all of them. But Blu-ray provides more detail than even streaming in 4K. 4K streaming maxes out at around 20 megabytes per second while 4K Ultra HD is around 128 megabytes per second.

When it comes to audio quality, there’s no comparison. Blu-ray supports lossless audio formats while streaming audio is compressed. You may have a better selection with streaming. But that changes as streaming platforms flip their libraries, moving titles in and out of what they offer.

And some of your favorite movies are likely not available on any streaming platform. And because of studio licensing deals, may never be available.

You’ll sit through commercial interruptions no matter what you stream these days unless you pay for a premium subscription to Netflix or Hulu.

With DVD, there’s no stop in the action. You own a physical copy of the movie on DVD. Even if you purchase a streaming title from Amazon, you only own a license.

If Amazon drops the title at some point, or if you cancel your Amazon account, you’ll not have access to the movie. Even if you paid for it.

Many DVDs include bonus content. Bloopers, behind the scenes, and director’s cuts.

Where do you find them? Amazon still sells DVDs. And you can find them on Facebook Marketplace for a dollar or two. You might run across an entire collection as streamers just want to get rid of them.

There’s a Reddit community of 406,000 DVD collectors who believe the format is due for a comeback and, as a result, see prices of popular movies going up in value.

There’s also precedent supporting a DVD comeback. When CDs came out people were giving away their record collections. But now vinyl is back because of collectors, and they’re just better technology.

