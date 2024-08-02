Back to school tech under $50 | What the Tech?

Here are some ideas that won't break the bank.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — You always think of a laptop as a back-to-school tech essential but there are other accessories that can really boost what your student does.

Here’s the thing about today’s laptops. They’re so thin and light the manufacturers have to eliminate ports to connect hard drives. This Macbook Air, has just two USB C ports. So anyone with a newish laptop, particularly college students, will need accessories.

An external hub is essential. This one uses just one USB C port to add connections for three standard USB, SD and micro-SD cards, another USB C, and an HDMI port for connecting to an external monitor or projector. It also allows for smartphone fast charging.

One thing I miss in today’s laptops is a DVD-CD drive. A portable optical drive connects to one USB-C port for watching movies and viewing and saving files.

Your college student may be required to copy a project from their computer and pasting or uploading to another device. A flash drive is perfect for moving files from one computer to another.

Dorms and apartments rarely have enough outlets. They can use a power strip. I like the Anker power strip surge protectors. Six outlets, two standard USB and one fast charging USB-C port.

These laptop stands will prevent back and neck pain by raising the laptop to eye-level. They’re portable but I find they’re best to just keep on a desk for long computer sessions.

They’ll need to use an external keyboard though. This bluetooth keyboard from Logitech connects to three devices which can be switched with the touch of a button. Add a bluetooth mouse as well. You can find keyboards and mice bundles for under $30.

For students working at a small desk in a dorm or apartment, these gadgets are essential for adaptability and convenience and they’re all under $50. That’s some good back to school tech.

