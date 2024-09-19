Best iOS 18 features | What the Tech?

From requiring Face ID to get into some apps to a QR code to get access to your Wi-Fi, here are the features that Jamey Tucker is raving about.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — iOS 18 is out and there are all sorts of changes and new features to know about, from the Photos app to passwords and even texting.

You know when someone comes over for a visit and they need your WiFi password? Instead of telling them, iPhone users can do this in iOS 18:

Open the new Passwords app and find “WiFi”. Select the one you want to share and then show the network QR code. They just scan it to log in no matter what phone they have.

The best feature for many people is that Apple users can send photos and videos to their Android friends, and it’ll show up correctly on their phones. Full video images and high-quality photos. You won’t notice, but your Android friends definitely will.

iOS 18 copies Android by finally letting you arrange apps on the screen. Move them anywhere. You can also change the color of the apps or pick a theme where they’ll match the background.

You can lock individual apps to prevent snooping. Say you want to keep someone from opening your Facebook app when you’re not looking, tap and hold the app and select “require Face ID”.

Photos is a significant update. Below the library Apple has grouped photos by days, people, memories and trips. Select a group and tap “movie”, and Apple will create a brief video and set it to music.

And finally, texting another iPhone user is more fun. Type out the text and tap the small a beside it to reveal, text effects and take your pick so the message explodes, blooms, ripples, or jitters.

iOS 18, with all of these features, is available for download now for any iPhone beginning with iPhone Xs and newer.

