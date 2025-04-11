Best streaming service for movies | What the Tech?

If you could only pick one streaming service to watch movies, which should you choose?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you could only pick one streaming service to watch movies, which should you choose?

We’re not talking about shows but movies. All of the streaming services say they have more great movies than the others. There’s one way to find out, look through all 27,000 of them.

In terms of selection, Amazon has over 20,000 movies, followed by Netflix, which has over 6,000. Hulu has a little over 3,00 and Max just under 2,000.

But what does that look like when you remove the stinkers and only include hit films?

Searching for movies with at least an 80 score on the movie review site “Rotten Tomatoes,” Amazon has 1,880 movies with great reviews, or 9% of its library. Of Netflix’s 6,000 titles, 13% or 810 have high ratings. Hulu has only 312, and 37% of Max’s library, or 753 are highly rated.

A lot of movies are oldies or classics. Checking for hit movies since 1986, Amazon Prime still leads with 1,578, Netflix has a little over 800, Hulu has 309, and Max has an impressive 473 quality recent movies in its library.

The clear winner, both in terms of quantity and quality of movies, is Amazon Prime Video. Of course, quality is subjective.

If you’re only interested in movies, churning is a growing option to save money where you watch the best from one service, cancel and switch to another. That’ll save you about $15 a month more if you subscribe to multiple services.