Break the Web | What the Tech? App of the Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — When you browse the internet or social media, you’ll run across things everyone is talking about but you’ve never heard before.

You know, trending topics. If you search for it, you’ll find hundreds of references. Rather than having to read all that, you can use the app “Break the Web.”

Break the Web, as in breaking down the web, uses AI to find what everyone is talking about and puts that information in a bite-sized summary with AI-created artwork.

Not only that but for many stories, it’ll show you what conservatives and liberals are saying about it. How does it do that?

Break The Web searches through a list of news services to, well, break it down. Each story has links to the stories on the sourced material. It’s just enough information to keep you in the loop.

So what news do you see? Mostly politics and entertainment. But that’s what everyone’s talking about these days. Each entry shows why the story is trending by how many news sources mention it.

Break the Web will not, and should not, replace your trusted news sources. But I found if you’re going to be around a group of people at a tailgate party, cocktail party, or the water cooler, you’ll have just enough information to join the conversation.

