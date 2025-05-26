Brickit | What the Tech? App of the Day

Legos are some of the most popular toys, with around 400 billion in existence. The average kid has about 500 of them.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Legos are some of the most popular toys, with around 400 billion in existence. The average kid has about 500 of them.

But some don’t know what to do with them after they outgrow them. Jamey Tucker found an app that makes Lego fun again.

Brickit is a smartphone app that uses artificial intelligence and a camera to suggest things you can actually build.

You just spread your bricks out on a flat surface and take a picture in the app. Brickit identifies each piece, no matter how small. It can tell how many pieces you have, then it searches through a database to show what you can build with what you have.

Choose one, and you’ll see step-by-step instructions, just like you’d get in a real Lego set. No matter where the pieces came from or how old they are, Brickit can find plans for them all.

Parents and kids will love this feature. Brickit can point out exactly where the needed bricks are in your pile. Using little callouts so you’re not digging for hours.

If there’s a pile of Legos in the house, you need this app. It’s free for iPhones and Android devices. It might even save you from buying another LEGO set. At least for now.