Here is what Jamey Tucker found on the second day of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Creators really brought their A-game this year at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, featuring technology involving everyday tasks.

Jamey Tucker has a look at the second day of CES 2025 in the video above.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.