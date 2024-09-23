Chptr | What the Tech? App of the Day

This app promises to help you create digital obituaries with the best memories of your loved ones.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Mobile technology and smartphone apps have changed the way people do most things and now it’s changing how you remember loved ones.

You can create digital obituaries using the Chptr smartphone app. When a Chptr is created, anyone can upload their photos, videos, and stories for everyone else to see. Bringing those memories together. Something that isn’t quite possible without a digital space. Anyone invited can also record a video of their stories to share in there.

As people add their memories, the app creates a very personal and respectful video that includes those images and stories. An example of a finished memorial from the Chptr website features natural sound of people remembering their friend. It’s a community-created memorial that will last forever.

Chptr is available for iPhones, Android devices and the web.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.