Cleanup | What the Tech? App of the Day

The Cleanup app displays every photo in your library in categories.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — When you ask someone to take a photo of your group, they always take about five of them, just in case. So you eventually have hundreds of duplicates on your phone.

An app called Cleanup will take care of that for you. Cleanup, displays every photo in your library in categories. To clean up the library, the app displays each one. Swipe left to delete, or right to keep the video or photo.

When you’ve decided which to delete, Cleanup deletes them for you. Removing them from the iCloud and other devices.

Cleanup takes care of your contacts too. Select the duplicates and Cleanup merges the information into just one entry.

All that convenience comes at a steep cost, $8 a month. But there’s a 7-day free trial. If you get busy, you won’t need to pay for a subscription. Bad news for Android users. There is no Cleanup app in the Google Play Store.