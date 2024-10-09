Connecting your phone to satellites | What the Tech?

If you're in an emergency situation and don't have service, this could be a lifesaver.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Smartphones are essential during an emergency but if there’s no cell signal, iPhones and certain Android devices connect to satellites.

Here’s what you should do before you need it.

Messages and calls to emergency services will automatically connect to a satellite that transmits the message to a call center. You can use it to send brief messages to friends and, if you have a good signal, live video.

Swipe down for the control panel to the connection assistant, and select Satellite. You’ll see it if you have no connection to Wi-Fi or a cell tower. But Apple does let you see a demo.

You’ll need an unobstructed view of the sky and you’ll be instructed to line up your phone with a satellite above you.

If the connection is made, you’ll see options to send iMessages, contact emergency services, and call for roadside assistance.

Messages may take longer to send than traditional texts. Go to settings, then privacy & security, location services, system services and tap to turn on emergency calls and SOS.

Satellite works only for iPhone 14 and later, using iOS 18. The Google Pixel 9 is the only Android device with satellite communications at this point.

T-Mobile is working to bring the technology to more devices and is waiting on FCC approval for that to happen.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.