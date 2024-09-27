Crash Companion | What the Tech? App of the Day

Police say they're often so busy that they can't even respond to minor car accidents, so this is an app that can help you.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Many police departments say they’re so busy that they can’t respond quickly to minor car accidents without injuries, so the Crash Companion app can help.

Each page of the Crash Companion app takes you step by step through the process. Getting information from the other driver. Statements from any witnesses, photos, and a narrative. Each step is clearly laid out. If a witness is willing to provide a statement, they’ll just scan a QR code to complete their narrative on their own phone.

All of the information that would normally go into a police report. Name, phone number, and email address of the other driver. You can take photos of the vehicles involved, and of the scene while in the app.

You can then enter your own narrative of what happened. And if you grant permission, your exact location.

It’s a free app, so how does it make money, and what happens to your accident information?

Crash Companion says it doesn’t share the information with anyone and the information stays on your device unless you choose to share it. Crash Companion says earns revenue by selling ads to law firms that handle auto accidents. But, it doesn’t send the information to those advertisers without your permission.

So why not just use your insurance company’s app? If the damage is minimal, you may not want them to know about the accident and choose to pay for repairs out of your own pocket.

It’s a good app to have on your phone, no matter who you are. It’s also available for iPhones and Android devices.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.