Creative Mother’s Day gifts | What the Tech?

Jamey Tucker has some Mother's Day gift suggestions for those creative moms in this What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Nearly half of all parents with kids under 18 have a side hustle. There are 8 million sellers on Etsy, and about 80% of them are moms.

YouTube is exploding with mommy vloggers, and some are turning their side hustle into full-time careers.

Jamey Tucker has some Mother’s Day gift suggestions for those moms in this What the Tech?

Many small businesses and side hustles start at the kitchen table. One of the tools helping creative moms turn ideas into income are small thermal printers.

A MUNBYN Bluetooth printer barely takes up any space, but it does a lot. Moms use them to create custom stickers, organize the home, and add a personal touch to gift boxes.

Etsy shop owners use them to print shipping labels and branding elements. Just load a roll of labels, open the app, and start designing. You’re only limited by your imagination. In fact, hundreds of Etsy sellers offer their own sticker designs, and custom stickers make great gifts, too.

Lighting also matters, especially if she’s taking photos of her work, recording videos, or hopping on Zoom. The Lume Cube Edge desk light gives her space a soft, professional glow. It’s sleek, fully adjustable, and offers multiple brightness levels and color temperatures.

If she already uses Canva’s free version, the paid upgrade adds a huge range of tools. With Canva Pro, she can design logos, planners, calendars, even websites and videos. It’s $13 a month or $120 a year, and perfect for moms with a creative streak and a flair for design.

Mother’s Day is about celebrating who she is and maybe who she wants to be next. Who knows? That hobby that starts at the kitchen table will turn into her next business.