Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast, but no tsunami warning issued

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck far off southwest Australia on Wednesday, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The epicenter was in the Indian Ocean 2,069 kilometers (1,283 miles) southwest of Albany on the southwest tip of Western Australia state at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami alert for Australia or Antarctica.

